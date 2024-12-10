News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Violinist Janine Jansen Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital

The concert was scheduled for this Tuesday, December 10.

By: Dec. 10, 2024
Violinist Janine Jansen Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Carnegie Hall has announced that violinist Janine Jansen must regrettably cancel her recital with pianist Denis Kozhukhin in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage scheduled for this Tuesday, December 10 due to a wrist injury related to a recent fall.

Concertgoers who purchased tickets for the performance with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Ticketholders with any questions can email feedback@carnegiehall.org or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800.

LATEST NEWS

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2024
Jamaal Fields-Green To Join MJ THE MUSICAL West End This January
Video: Original HAIRSPRAY Star Matthew Morrison Stops By MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW
RAYGUN: THE MUSICAL Premiere Canceled Hours Before Opening



Videos