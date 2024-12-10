Violinist Janine Jansen Cancels Carnegie Hall Recital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carnegie Hall has announced that violinist Janine Jansen must regrettably cancel her recital with pianist Denis Kozhukhin in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage scheduled for this Tuesday, December 10 due to a wrist injury related to a recent fall.



Concertgoers who purchased tickets for the performance with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.



Ticketholders with any questions can email feedback@carnegiehall.org or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800.