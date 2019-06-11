Viola Davis, Lillias White, Condola Rashad And More To Receive NAACP Theatre Awards

28th Annual NAACP Theatre awards will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019. Hosting this year's show will be Comedian Loni Love honoring Herb Wesson Jr. (President's Award),Lillias White (Lifetime Achievement), Viola Davis (Trailblazer Award) and Condola Rashad (Spirit Award).

The NAACP Theatre Award Show, is a star-studded dinner gala honoring thespians among the best in the field of entertainment. The award show provides a rewarding platform for thespians to express their craft and share their contributions with an audience of their peers, and to celebrate the community and individuals who crave live theatre.

Performances by Saxophone sensation J. Boykin plus the Amazing Grace Conservatory with a special theatrical performance.

Other notables and gifted entertainers who will present awards include: Presenters include: Bill Duke (Black Lightning), Orlando Bloom, Richard Roundtree (SHAFT), Raven-Symone' (Raven's Home), Loretta Devine, James Pickens Jr (Grey's Anatomy), Margaret Avery (Being Mary Jane), Glynn Turman, (How to Get Away with Murder), Deborah Joy Winans (GREENLEAF), Quincy Brown (STAR), Emayatzy Corinealdi (Red Line), Clint Culpepper, Carly Hughes (American Housewife), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Emayatzy Corinealdi (Red Line), Edwina Findley Dickerson (If Loving You Is Wrong), London Brown (BALLERS), Matty Rich, EMMY winner Kim Estes, Iona Morris, Kimberly Elise (STAR), Wendy Raquel Robinson, Terrill Tilford (The Young and the Restless) and many more!

These entertainers will all unite for one special evening to honor those who have made a difference in the theatre community and abroad.

The NAACP Theatre Awards is presented by the Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch in partnership with the City of Los Angeles. The mission of the Theatre Awards is to entertain, educate, inspire the community and create diversity in the arts and entertainment industry. Ron Hasson is Branch President and Tia Boyd is the Executive Producer for the NAACP Theatre Awards Show. The prestigious star-studded gala is produced for the purpose of honoring thespians among the best in the field of entertainment. The branch also celebrates a four-day theatre festival, which provides a platform for thespians to express their craft and share their contributions with an audience of their peers, the community and other individuals who celebrate live theatre in Los Angeles.





