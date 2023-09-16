Vincenza Price Releases New Book HEAL: A POETRY COLLECTION

Heal: A Poetry Collection by the remarkable poet, Vincenza Price has been released. This deeply moving collection of poetry and prose delves into the complex emotions of love, loss, and abuse, offering readers an intimate glimpse into the author's journey from despair to healing.

In Heal, Vincenza Price bares her soul, crafting each poem and narrative with raw honesty and unflinching vulnerability. The book explores a spectrum of human emotions, from the highs of happiness to the lows of sadness, anger, and loneliness. Through her words, Price provides a voice to the thoughts many are afraid to speak aloud, reminding us that we are never alone in the depths of our emotions.

"I place my heart into your hands," says Vincenza Price. "This collection is a testament to the fact that none of us are alone in our struggles, and that, despite the darkest moments, our beautiful souls have the capacity to heal over time."

Key Highlights of Heal: A Poetry Collection

A profound exploration of love, loss, and abuse, told through the lens of personal experience.

A testament to the power of resilience and the human spirit's capacity to heal.

An unfiltered look at the author's challenging upbringing and the journey to self-discovery and hope.

About the Author:

Born as Vincenza Fallon on September 8th, 2004, in Spring Hill, Florida, the author's life has been marked by profound challenges and hardships. From a young age, Vincenza faced the harsh realities of addiction within her family. Her parents' struggles with drugs and instability created a turbulent upbringing, marked by moments of loneliness, neglect, and abuse.

Vincenza's journey through life took her through various trials, including changing households multiple times during her high school years, grappling with depression, and finding herself in a system that failed to provide the support she needed.

However, it was through the sport of wrestling and a chance encounter that she found a glimmer of hope-a loving family that she now calls her own. In "Heal," Vincenza Price shares her story of resilience, shedding light on the importance of mental health awareness and offering inspiration to those who may find themselves in similar situations.

In her own words, "There is always a way out. Stay strong."

Heal: A Poetry Collection by Vincenza Price is now available on Amazon.