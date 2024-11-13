Vienna Boys Choir to Present CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA Concert at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opus 3 Artists will present the world-renowned VIENNA BOYS CHOIR in their annual holiday visit to New York City at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Sunday December 8, 2024 at 2PM. Together with their choirmaster Manolo Cagnin, the VIENNA BOYS CHOIR's stop in NYC is part of a 26-city holiday tour throughout the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest United States and also includes performances at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and Chicago's Symphony Center. "Christmas in Vienna" features a mix of choral classics by Purcell, Mozart, and Schubert, hits by ABBA and Piazolla, as well as traditional holiday favorites including "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Jingle Bells," and "O Holy Night."

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR's "Christmas in Vienna" at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (57th Street and 7th Avenue) on December 8, 2024 at 2PM. Tickets and information are available online or by calling 212.247.7800.

ABOUT THE VIENNA BOYS CHOIR

The Vienna Boys Choir is one of the most famous choirs in the world, and one of the oldest. Boys have been singing at Vienna's Imperial Chapel since at least 1296. In 1498 Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I. established a Court Chapel in Vienna where he established boys among the singers which later became the Vienna Boys Choir. Today, the ensemble is a private, non-profit organization with a primary and grammar school for 330 boys and girls between the ages of six and nineteen with a focus on choral music and singing. The four boys' choirs perform almost 300 concerts per year, with almost half a million people attending. Since 1924, the choirs have completed more than 1000 tours in 100 different countries, clocking up a staggering 29,000 concerts. On Sundays, the choirs sing mass in Vienna's Imperial Chapel with members of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and the men's chorus of the Vienna State Opera. They have performed with orchestras led by conductors such as Joana Mallwitz, Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Muti, Christian Thielemann, Simone Young, and Franz Welser-Möst; and appear at the Salzburg Festival and at the New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic. The Vienna Boys Choir partners with UNICEF and several other charities. In 2023, the Choir celebrated its 525th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Deutsche Grammophon released a live album of the anniversary concert in Vienna's Musikverein, Decca Classics released a box set of 21 CDs, and Böhlau released a book on the Choir's history. In 2024, the Vienna Boys Choir and the Vienna Girls Choir jointly received the European Culture Award. Erasmus Baumgartner has been serving as Artistic Director of the Vienna Boys Choir and the entire Campus Augarten since 2023. The Choir's President is Erich Arthold. viennaboyschoir.net