Videos: Watch STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE, NEWSIES, & More Perform at the Olivier Awards

Last night, the Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hosted by three-time Olivier Award nominee Hannah Waddingham, the evening celebrated the world-class status of London theatre, and awarding Britain's most prestigious stage honors.

Winners included Paul Mescal, Oklahoma!, Standing at Sky's Edge, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Plus, watch Waddingham's opening number, featuring the casts of Cabaret, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, and more here.

Watch the complete ceremony, including acceptance speeches from Mescal and more, here.

The ceremony also included performances from Sylvia, Newsies, Oklahoma!, Standing at Sky's Edge, Sister Act, The Book of Mormon, Grease, The Band's Visit, and Tammy Faye. Watch every performance below!

Olivier Awards Performances

Watch the cast of Sylvia perform "March, Women, March" here:

Watch the cast of Newsies perform a medley here:

Watch the cast of Sister Act perform "Raise Your Voice" here:

Watch the cast of The Book of Mormon perform "Hello" here:

Watch the cast of Standing At the Sky's Edge perform the title number here:

Watch the cast of Grease perform a megamix from the show here:

Watch the cast of Oklahoma! perform "I Can't Say No" and the title number here:

Watch the cast of The Band's Visit perform "Omar Sharif" here:

Watch the cast of Tammy Faye perform "Light of the World" here: