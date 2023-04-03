Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Olivier Awards
Video: Watch the Complete 2023 Olivier Awards Hosted By Hannah Waddingham

2023 Olivier Award Winners included Paul Mescal, Oklahoma!, and more.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Last night, Hannah Waddingham hosted the 2023 Olivier Awards.

Watch the complete ceremony below, including acceptance speeches by Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan, and more.

Check out the complete list of winners here.

Waddingham opened the Olivier Awards with a special performance, featuring the casts of Cabaret, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, and more. Watch the opening number here.

Watch every musical number from the Olivier Awards here, featuring Standing at the Sky's Edge, Oklahoma!, The Band's Visit, Tammy Faye, and more.

The Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, awarding Britain's most prestigious stage honors.

Watch the complete 2023 Olivier Awards ceremony here:






