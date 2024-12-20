Video: Zachary Quinto Discusses Family Dynamics in CULT OF LOVE on TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Friday morning, Zachary Quinto joined TODAY to talk about the new Broadway play Cult of Love, which follows the Dahl family as they come home for the holiday. Over the course of the show, the audience gets to know the Dahl's and watches as things become less than harmonious.

"They are a very musical family," Quinto shared during the interview. "They use music as a bomb, but they also use it as a bit of a weapon of distraction or manipulation."

Quinto went on to shed some light on the title. "As any family can attest, there are clashes of personalities, clashes of perspectives, clashes of ideologies. "It's called 'Cult of Love' primarily because [of] the idea that love is the great binder of any family and that's really what we are moving our way through to find in the play."

Also in the interview, he discusses some of his own holiday traditions, starring in Brilliant Minds and more. Watch it now!

Quinto is currently appearing in Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love, which is playing at the Helen Hayes Theater. The play is directed by Trip Cullman and stars Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winninham, David Rasche, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?