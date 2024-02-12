Video: World's First THE WIZARD OF OZ Precinct Announced At Warner Bros. Movie World Australia

Theme park Warner Bros. Movie World Australia is planning to bring film fans over the rainbow with a park dedicated to the classic tale, The Wizard of Oz.

The world's first theme park precinct dedicated to the film will transport fans of the film to Oz courtesy of two new rides:

Flight of the Wicked Witch, a suspended family coaster, soaring at 19 metres high, along a 454-metre track, flying at a maximum speed of 67 km/h and The Kansas Twister, a family boomerang racer, with dual racing tracks, towering 22 metres high, and whizzing at speeds of 58 km/h!

The park will also include immersive enchanting theming including projection mapping, stunning sculptures, and familiar facades as guests follow The Yellow Brick Road. The area will feature high capacity attractions with low height and age restrictions to provide more family experiences

