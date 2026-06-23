Video: Wayne Brady Performs 'Song on the Sand' In Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES At New York City Center





Check out new videp from New York City Center's Encores! production of La Cage aux Folles featuring Wayne Brady performing composer Jerry Herman's heartfelt serenade, "Song on the Sand".

The performance showcases Brady opposite Billy Porter in the Tony Award-winning musical, which is currently playing at New York City Center through June 28.

Featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by Jean Poiret. The Encores! production is directed by Robert O'Hara and features choreography by Edgar Godineaux, with tap choreography by Dormeshia.

The production also features music direction by Joseph Joubert and The Encores! Orchestra.

"Song on the Sand" is one of the musical's most beloved ballads, offering a tender glimpse into the relationship at the center of the story. The newly released performance highlights the chemistry between Brady and Porter in the celebrated revival.

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