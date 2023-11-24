Video: Watch the Music Video for 'Sandcastles' From Johanna Telander

Johanna Telander releases music video for "Sandcastles" featuring violin by Scott Tran and bids farewell to summer.

Nov. 24, 2023

Video: Watch the Music Video for 'Sandcastles' From Johanna Telander

Johanna Telander has released a music video for "Sandcastles," her latest single produced by Jay Alton, featuring violin by Scott Tran. This video, directed and filmed by Tyler Milliron from Milliron Studios, is a raw honest portrayal of the coming to terms with the finiteness of life and the heartbreak of bittersweet endings set against a backdrop of magnificent ocean waves. The video also features additional promotional footage by Petrafied Productions. Sandcastles bids adieu to the remnants of summer and consequently foreshadows Johanna's upcoming holiday single, Little Angel, which will be out on all platforms on December 1st.About Johanna Telander:

Johanna Telander, a Finnish-American composer, writer, and performer, is widely recognized for her debut musical, "Kalevala the Musical," for which she penned the book, lyrics, and music. The concept album of "Kalevala" has garnered international acclaim, being listened to in over 80 countries and considered for a Grammy Nomination. Additionally, Johanna has composed music for the new musical "Watcher in the Woods" and the musical short film "Gray Land."

Starting her career with a record deal from Universal Music as a teenager, Johanna has since demonstrated her versatility across various platforms, including Radio, Television, Film, and Commercials. She has also made notable appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The UN, and The Lincoln Center. Beyond her musical endeavors, Johanna has acted and provided voice-over work, showcasing her broad range of talents.

Her educational background includes degrees from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and Capital University Conservatory of Music. Johanna's performances with artists like Residente and Bad Bunny on the Tonight Show and appearances in shows like 30Rock and White Collar highlight her diverse career. She is also a dedicated mother, nature enthusiast, and active supporter of education in her community.



