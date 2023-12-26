Video: Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' on TODAY

Cast members from MJ the Musical appeared on the TODAY Show yesterday to perform "Santa Clause is Coming to Town."

Watch the video of Max Chambers, Jace Bently, Nick Daly, Michael Harmon, John Edwards, Tavon Lamont Olds-Sample, Matthew Fredrick Harris, and Blu performing below!

Originally written by J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespe, the song was arranged by Edwards, an original Broadway cast member of the production.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Watch the performance here:



