Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday

The cast of Harmony, including Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and more took to Instagram yesterday to wish composer Barry Manilow, who turned 80 on Saturday, June 17th, a happy birthday.

Watch the video below!

Harmony is set to play the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews beginning Wednesday, October 18, ahead of an official Opening Night on Monday, November 13.

The cast of Harmony includes Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and the six Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022-2023 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Harmony comes to Broadway following a sold-out award-winning run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director, Dominick Balletta).

Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are producers of the show joined by

Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Scott

Abrams, Neil Gooding Productions, Patty Baker, Tom and Michael D’Angora, Nick Padgett, James L. Nederlander, Susan DuBow, Michelle Kaplan, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Mark E. Jacobs, Harold Matzner, Matthew Rosenthal, Paul Gavriani, Burba Hayes, Harvey & Sandy Platt and Amuse, Inc, and Addiss Keena. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and Stiletto Entertainment.