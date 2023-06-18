Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday

Harmony begins previews on Broadway Wednesday, October 18.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

The cast of Harmony, including Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and more took to Instagram yesterday to wish composer Barry Manilow, who turned 80 on Saturday, June 17th, a happy birthday.

Watch the video below!

Harmony is set to play the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews beginning Wednesday, October 18, ahead of an official Opening Night on Monday, November 13.

The cast of Harmony includes Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and the six Comedian Harmonists Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman and Steven Telsey.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world.  Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022-2023 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Harmony comes to Broadway following a sold-out award-winning run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director, Dominick Balletta).

Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are producers of the show joined by
Hunter ArnoldMarco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Scott
Abrams, Neil Gooding Productions, Patty Baker, Tom and Michael D’Angora, Nick PadgettJames L. NederlanderSusan DuBow, Michelle Kaplan, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Mark E. Jacobs, Harold Matzner, Matthew Rosenthal, Paul Gavriani, Burba Hayes, Harvey & Sandy Platt and Amuse, Inc, and Addiss Keena.  Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and Stiletto Entertainment.




Sierra Boggess Joins the Broadway Cast of HARMONY Photo
Sierra Boggess Joins the Broadway Cast of HARMONY

Sierra Boggess will reprise her role as ‘Mary’ in the Broadway production of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. The production is set to play the Barrymore Theatre this October. Learn more about how to purchase tickets to Harmony here!

Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilows HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilow's HARMONY on Broadway

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, playing the role of “Ruth”. 

The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City Photo
The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City

The six actors that play the “Comedian Harmonists” in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's musical Harmony will be Manilow's guests at his five highly anticipated concerts at Radio City Music Hall May 31 – June 4.

Chip Zien to Star in Manilow & Sussmans HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Chip Zien to Star in Manilow & Sussman's HARMONY on Broadway

Chip Zien is set to star in the role of “Rabbi” in the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

