Video: Watch a Preview of THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET in San Francisco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Great Gatsby is coming to San Francisco this Spring!

The classic story will be adapted into a ballet in 2025 at the Curran Theatre in san Francisco. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 15, here. Choreographed by Ilya Zhivoy, the ballet features a jazzy score by Anna Drubich.

The event invites you to "step into the jazzy world of the Roaring Twenties with this new production of the World Ballet Company. See the glitz, glamor, and tragic romance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel LIVE on stage, featuring a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, an all-star creative team, lustrous hand-crafted costumes, and lavish, groundbreaking sets."

The performance features an original score, separate from The Great Gatsby musical currently running on Broadway.