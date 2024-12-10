Video: Watch a Preview of FROZEN By Ogunquit Playhouse at The Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







New Hampshire is being transformed into Arendelle this holiday season with the Ogunquit Playhouse's production of Frozen.

Watch a first look at the production, which runs from November 27 - December 22 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH, below!

The production stars Cate Hayman, Marilyn Caserta (Broadway's SIX), Ángel Lozada (Broadway's BAD CINDERELLA), F. Michael Haynie (OP's HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME), Will Savarese (FROZEN National Tour), Jack Brewer (FROZEN National Tour), Clint Hromsco (JEKYLL & HYDE National Tour), Albert Jennings (Broadway's ALADDIN), and Ben Rosenberry (Broadway's THE LION KING).

The story of two sisters separated by secret has never been more chilling that it is now at the Ogunquit Playhouse. Anna and Elsa's love for one another comes to life as never before. Frozen the Musical brings to life the beloved 2013 film and features twice as much music as the modern animated classic.

For the musical, Disney reassembled the film's creative team to go deeper into the heart and humor of Arendelle. Featuring music and lyrics by the Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen brings all of your favorite characters to life.