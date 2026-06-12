Presenters and Full Schedule Set For WEST END LIVE 2026

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The presenters and full schedule have been announced for West End LIVE, returning to Trafalgar Square on Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 June. West End LIVE is Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival which takes place each year in the heart of London, presented by Westminster City Council and Official London Theatre.

Over 50 top shows from the West End and beyond are set to perform, with new performances joining the previously announced line-up, including from Dark Of The Moon, English National Opera, Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, Heathers: The Musical, Into The Woods, Jane Eyre, Jersey Boys, The Karate Kid – The Musical, Liberace And Liza: A Tribute, Love Never Dies In Concert, Noël Coward In The West End: Robert Hazle & Helena Northcote, Shanay Holmes, and Sirens: The Concert Series. Additional surprise performances will be revealed live at the event in Trafalgar Square.

Saturday’s presenters will be Mathilde Barker, Shanay Holmes and Tobias Turley, with Courtney Bowman and Tosh Wanogho-Maud stepping into their boots on the Sunday.

For the first time in West End LIVE history, 100 fast-track entry places per day are up for grabs via an online competition. Plus, one lucky winner will get the chance to go backstage and see the magic of West End LIVE from behind the curtain, receive a £50 merchandise voucher, and £200 in Theatre Tokens to redeem on OfficialLondonTheatre.com or at the Official London Theatre Ticket Booth in Leicester Square. Entrants must complete an online form at OfficialLondonTheatre.com to be in with a chance of winning this exclusive prize. The competition closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 14 June.

West End LIVE is free to attend. Throughout the weekend, performances and exclusive backstage content are streamed on Official London Theatre’s YouTube and social media channels.

Full schedule for West End LIVE 2026:

Saturday 20 June

11.00am: Disney’s Hercules

11.05am: High Society

11.10am: Avenue Q

11.20am: Wicked

11.35am: The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

11.45am: Moulin Rouge! The Musical

11.55am: The Devil Wears Prada

12.00pm: Paddington The Musical

12.10pm: Cabaret

12.20pm: Sinatra The Musical

12.25pm: Hadestown

12.40pm: Hamilton

12.45pm: Oliver!

12.55pm: Les Misérables

1.05pm: Phantom Of The Opera

1.10pm: The Producers

1.15pm: The Book Of Mormon

1.30pm: Operation Mincemeat

1.35pm: Beetlejuice The Musical

1.45pm: Mamma Mia!

2.00pm: Performances from English National Opera

2.10pm: Disney’s High School Musical

2.15pm: I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical

2.25pm: Into The Woods

2.30pm: Six

2.45pm: The Choir Of Man

2.55pm: Magic Mike Live

3.05pm: Now You See Me Live

3.10pm: Kimberley Akimbo

3.20pm: Liberace And Liza: A Tribute

3.30pm: Shantify

3.40pm: RepresentAsian: An Evening Of Asian Talent

3.45pm: The Last Ship

3.50pm: Role’s We’ll Never Play

4.00pm: In Pieces

4.15pm: Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical

4.20pm: Here Comes J. Edgar! A Comedy Musical

4.30pm: Sirens: The Concert Series

4.35pm: Shanay Holmes

5.00pm: Event Ends

Sunday 21 June

12.00pm: Disney’s The Lion King

12.10pm: Titanique

12.15pm: Matilda The Musical

12.25pm: My Neighbour Totoro

12.30pm: Hot Mess

12.40pm: Dark Of The Moon

12.50pm: Love Never Dies In Concert

12.55pm: Waitress

1.10pm: Inala

1.20pm: Kinky Boots

1.25pm: Six

1.40pm: The Karate Kid – The Musical

1.50pm: The Harder They Come

2.00pm: Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage

2.05pm: Bliss The Musical

2.10pm: Magic Mike Live

2.20pm: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

2.35pm: Noël Coward In The West End: Robert Hazle & Helena Northcote

2.45pm: Little Shop Of Horrors

2.50pm: Surprise Show

2.55pm: Heathers: The Musical

3.00pm: Redcliffe

3.10pm: The Jonathan Larson Project

3.15pm: Surprise Show

3.20pm: Jane Eyre

3.25pm: G4

3.40pm: Ride The Cyclone

3.45pm: Jersey Boys

4.00pm: Event Ends

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