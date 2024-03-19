Video: Watch McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'It Hit Me Like a Hammer' From THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



McKenzie Kurtz appeared on Late Night With Jimmy Kimmel to perform "It Hit Me Like A Hammer" from The Heart of Rock & Roll.

Before Kurtz took to the stage, Kimmel sat down with Huey Lewis to discuss how the musical is "significantly" different from it's pre-Broadway run in San Diego and what songs his fans can expect to hear.

The televised Broadway performance – a rarity for Kimmel's LA-based talk show – marks the upcoming production's on-screen debut. watch!

Inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will open on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Joining Kurtz in the principal cast is Corey Cott, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Joe Moeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

Watch Lewis' interview with Kimmel here:

Watch McKenzie Kurtz's performance here: