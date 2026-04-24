Video: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Sing 'Don't Worry Be Happy' & 'What's Up'





Krysta Rodriguez (Seared, “Smash”, Into The Woods, Spring Awakening) sings "Don't Worry Be Happy" and "What's Up," at the First Annual 54 Below Gala. The performance brought together some of the most celebrated voices for one spectacular night in support of our mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret.

Benjamin Rauhala was the musical director and arranger of the performance, with the band including Jake Goldbas on drums, Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, and Simon Kafka on guitar.

Rodriguez was most recently seen on Broadway in SMASH the Musical, after previously appearing in the television series. Her other Broadway credits include the original casts of Good Vibrations, The Addams Family, In the Heights, and First Date. She has also been seen in revivals of A Chorus Line, Spring Awakening, and more.

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