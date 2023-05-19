Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Kimberly Akimbo is now running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

NPR has released a new Tiny Desk concert featuring the cast of Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo.

The concert features Bonnie Milligan performing "Better," Victoria Clark and Miguel Gil performing "Anagram," Alli Mauzy singing "Father Time," and the cast performing "Great Adventure"

The concert also features Steven Boyer, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White.

The album recently hit #2 on Billboard's "Cast Album" chart when it was released in digital and streaming formats earlier this season. The recording was produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

Kimberly Akimbo, the critically-lauded new musical currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre, was produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick.

Featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter.

The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Kimberly Akimbo was named "Best Musical" by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards.

It is currently nominated for eight Tony Awards: "Best Musical," "Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical" (Victoria Clark), "Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical" (Bonnie Milligan), "Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical" (Justin Cooley), "Best Score" (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), "Best Book" (David Lindsay-Abaire), "Best Direction of a Musical" (Jessica Stone), and "Best Orchestrations" (John Clancy). Kimberly Akimbo opened to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022 at Broadway's Booth Theater.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Watch the NPR Tiny Desk concert here:






