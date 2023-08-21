Video: Watch India Carney Sing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' From New Rodgers & Hammerstein EP

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization (a Concord company) and stories will release of a four-song EP, songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein, to honor the 80th anniversary of one of the most successful musical theatre partnerships of all time. Featuring reimagined takes on some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most iconic songs, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Impossible,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “My Favorite Things,” the EP will be released on streaming and digital platforms worldwide beginning Friday, August 25.

The first song off the new EP, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music, features The Voice alum India Carney. The music video for this track was released today on stories’ YouTube channel and can viewed below!

stories, from the team behind funk cover band Scary Pockets, creates stripped-down covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. Each track on songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein has been reinterpreted by stories' team of talented musicians and features a different vocal artist, breathing new life into the melodies while staying true to the original spirit that made them so cherished and allowing fans – both old and new – to experience these timeless tunes in a fresh and dynamic way.

The additional music videos will be released every day this week, culminating in the EP release on Friday. They include “Impossible” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, featuring Hunter; “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, featuring Mario Jose; and “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, featuring Maeve Touhey.

In 1943, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II changed musical theatre history forever when their first collaboration, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, debuted on Broadway. A milestone in the development of the American musical, it also marked the beginning of the most successful partnership in Broadway musical history, and was followed by Carousel, South Pacific, The King And I, Cinderella and The Sound of Music.

“For decades, Rodgers & Hammerstein have been synonymous with the magic of musical theater, creating some of the most seminal songs of all time,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "Our collaboration with stories allows us to honor the history of these songs while embracing opportunities for creative interpretation. songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein promises to transport listeners on a journey through the timeless allure of this legendary duo’s compositions, through four carefully selected tracks that capture the essence of their artistry.”

EP TRACK LIST:

“Climb Ev’ry Mountain” ft. India Carney “Impossible” ft. Hunter “You’ll Never Walk Alone” ft. Mario Jose “My Favorite Things” ft. Maeve Touhey

The EP is produced by Ryan Lerman. It features Ryan Lerman and Greg Leisz on guitar, David Maemone on keys, and audio engineering and mixing by Caleb Parker. The music videos were shot and directed by Ricky Chavez and edited by Adam Kritzberg. It was recorded at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein song catalog is owned and represented by Concord Music Publishing.

About stories

stories was created by the same team that created Scary Pockets; just with a stripped-down twist. With the same desire to reimagine well-known songs, stories brings together musicians to create acoustic arrangements of songs you know and love. The perfect backdrop to your day, these songs strike the balance between simple and complex. stories has partnered with artists such as Tiny Habits, Monica Martin, Rufus Wainwright, yMusic, Lizzy McAlpine, Bruno Major, Rozzi, Lawrence and many more.

About Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms, and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as “the musical play.” Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.

About Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Their unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. They are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com

About Concord Music Publishing

Concord Music Publishing represents more than 800,000 copyrighted works by the world’s most celebrated songwriters, composers and lyricists. Spanning nearly two centuries of song, through a vast array of genres and territories, Concord Music Publishing also supports a diverse group of contemporary creators producing important and popular new songs and musical works. Concord Music Publishing is home to the world’s leading classical music publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, and operates exclusive joint ventures with top pop music publisher, Pulse Music Group and GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM awarded songwriterHillary Lindsey’s Hang Your Hat Music. Concord also acquired Australian music publisher, Native Tongue, forming Concord Music Publishing ANZ based in Melbourne with staff in Sydney and Auckland.

About India Carney

India Carney is an American singer, songwriter, vocal arranger, vocal coach and actress. A native of Brooklyn, New York, and graduate of LaGuardia Arts High School, India finished her classical music training at UCLA. Before graduating college, India made her national television debut on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning series The Voice (season eight). She wowed audiences and four highly acclaimed celebrity judges as the Top 5 Artist with her passionate vocal performances. She has also toured with award-winning pop artist Katy Perry, and has sung for Grammy Award-winning artists, including Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor, H.E.R. and Christina Aguilera. She has performed at the VMAs, Grammy Awards, BET Awards, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Coachella. As a vocal coach, she worked with the singers of American Idol (2021) and Alter Ego (2021). You can hear India's voice on the American Express 2020 Holiday campaign, "Small Lang Syne," and featured on the new video game Forspoken (2022). Her original music fuses her pop, folk, classical, R&B, A Cappella, jazz and musical theater influences.

About Hunter

Hunter is a Pop/Soul/R&B singer and television/commercial actress raised in Montana, residing in Los Angeles. Her music sounds like a pop blend of Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Carole King and Stevie Wonder with hints of 60s-70s throwback vibes. On TV, she has played roles on NBC's Undateable, TNT's Murder in the First, CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful and Apple TV's The Morning Show. Hunter has booked commercials for Ford, Cadillac, Mitsubishi, Popeye's, Volvo, General Auto Insurance, Magic Bullet, Blue Apron and many more. She is a veteran in the music industry and has performed with many notable artists such as Lukas Nelson & POTR, Willie Nelson and The Scary Pockets.

About Mario Jose

Mario Jose is a seasoned singer-songwriter, powerhouse vocalist and true entertainer. Mario attended Berklee College of Music in Boston and was a part of the award-winning a cappella group Pitch Slapped. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles to further pursue his career in music. Mario has had the privilege of sharing the stage and studio with music icons including Pentatonix (opening for them on tour), Prince, Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor (New Orleans Jazz Fest 2017), John Legend (NBC’s Duets), Michael McDonald, Philip Bailey (of Earth, Wind & Fire), John Elefante (of Kansas), Jim Peterick (of Survivor), Bill Champlin (of Chicago), Paula Cole, Lalah Hathaway, Ben E. King, Post Modern Jukebox and many more!

About Maeve Touhey

Maeve Touhey is an up-and-coming 19-year-old singer, songwriter and actress from New Jersey. She now calls New York City her home as she discovers herself more as an artist. In May 2023 Maeve released her debut single, “Phases.” Maeve is honored to be a part of this project and looks forward to sharing more of her own music in the near future.