Video: Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights

The September 24th concert will take place at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

Today, for the second consecutive year, NY Forever, in partnership with City National Bank and the New York City Department of Transportation returned with Broadway Forever, a series of free, star-studded, pop-up concerts and community service activations, empowering New Yorkers across the city to build a better city for all. 

Today’s free concert at Plaza de Las Americas in Manhattan (651 West 175th Street) featured performances and appearances from Norm Lewis (Broadway: Les Misérables), Casey Cott (Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Charity Angél Dawson (Broadway: Waitress), Olivia Holt (Broadway: Chicago), Cheyenne Jackson (Broadway: Into The Woods), Christopher Jackson (Broadway: Hamilton), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Jelani Remy (Broadway: Back To The Future), as well as current cast members from Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Jacqueline B. Arnold, Heather Makalani, David Merino and Kelsey Orem), and Some Like It Hot! (Kayla Pecchioni).

Fans also had the opportunity to sign up for future community service opportunities in these neighborhoods, which will be coordinated by New York Cares and their partner organizations.

The September 24th concert — free and open to all New Yorkers at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx (East 161st Street, Grandview Place) — will feature performances and appearances by Jordan Fisher (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Adam Pascal (Broadway: Rent) and current cast members from & Juliet (Rachel Webb), Chicago (Lili Thomas), Harmony (Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey), Here Lies Love (Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay),

Additional talent will be announced soon. 

Just a few blocks away from the concert location, volunteers will gather at 9 AM to revitalize Joyce Kilmer Park and Franz Siegel Park in the South Bronx. To register for this volunteer opportunity with NY Forever and The Bronx is Blooming, create a New York Cares volunteer account and reserve your spot here.

Broadway stars performing throughout New York City celebrate the creativity and resilience that is intrinsic to the city - and provide an opportunity to recognize the volunteers and community organizers who work hard to make New York a better place. The concerts will bring Broadway entertainment to DOT’s Public Space Programming, a city initiative that brings free activities to public spaces. 

The events are produced and staged by 6W Entertainment, with additional support from New York Cares and the Times Square Alliance.





