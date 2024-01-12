Video: Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE

The song plays during the end credits of The Color Purple movie musical.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie
Watch Fantasia's Superpower (I) video, the visual for the sweeping end credit song from The Color Purple (Music From & Inspired By), the soundtrack for the recently-released movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

A star-studded musical journey, THE COLOR PURPLE (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY) features beloved songs from director Blitz Bazawule’s bold new film, in addition to original material inspired by the rich tapestry of the film’s narratives.  

Superpower (I) features a tour de force performance by Fantasia, the film's central star. Written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream (Rhianna, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey), the song unites all the emotion of the film into a powerful crescendo and has been shortlisted for Oscar consideration.  

“Not only is this a song that is so meaningful to the story of The Color Purple, it’s also a song that speaks to my personal life experience,” explains Fantasia. “Celie is a character I hold close to my heart as I understand her profoundly. What an honor to have The-Dream write her song – our song – and I hope it moves you in the way it immensely moved me.” 

Directed by Taylor Fauntleroy, who has helmed visuals for Kane Brown, Orville Peck and Kid Cudi, among others, the video is both a gorgeous performance piece and a technological achievement.  Lead by Visual Effects Supervisor Jo Plaete (HERE, ABBA Voyage, Ready Player One) of Metaphysic, the industry leading generative AI company, Fantasia is captured singing to and with her 19-year-old self, robed in the red dress she wore for her now-iconic 2004 American Idol finale performance of “Summertime,” a moment that cemented her as the voice of a generation.

Presented here is a moving juxtaposition of Fantasia at the birth of stardom and Fantasia two decades later, owning her wisdom and superpower. It’s a visual mimicry of Celie’s journey in The Color Purple, one that is in equal parts tragedy and triumph.  

Metaphysic is known for developing AI technologies and machine learning research used for innovative applications. Metaphysic used generative AI to create a neural model of Fantasia based on input data of photography and footage of her when she was young to synthesize a photorealistic AI likeness that is undetectable from her at that age. 

Fantasia and The-Dream are joined on the soundtrack by an incomparable array of music luminaries, including Alicia Keys, USHER & H.E.R, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Halle Bailey, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Taraji P. Henson, Timbaland, Jorja Smith, Celeste, Mary Mary, Darkchild, October London and more. The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By) is the biggest R&B soundtrack in decades, boasting 17 songs from the film,16 newly penned songs and four remixes. 

The score for the film, composed by Kris Bowers, is out now. 

ABOUT THE COLOR PURPLE: 

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience The Color Purple, a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. The film stars the Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated cast, including Taraji P. Henson, SAG and Golden Globe nominee Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino in her feature film debut. The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.  

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Amblin Entertainment Production, A Harpo Films Production, An SGS Pictures Production/A QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023 and internationally beginning 18 January 2024. 



