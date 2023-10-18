Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance

The Disney100 episode of Dancing With the Stars is now streaming on Disney+.

Oct. 18, 2023

Last night, the 11 remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars celebrated Disney’s 100th anniversary.

The pro dancers performed an opening number to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, choreographed by Christopher Scott, with partner dances including Contemporary, Paso Doble, Jazz, Quickstep, Viennese Waltz or Waltz.

Then, the remaining couples performed a variety of dances to songs from beloved soundtracks of Disney’s most cherished films like Frozen II, Beauty & the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Coco, Aladdin, The Lion King, and more.

Watch every performance from the night below, with routines by Jason MrazAlyson Hannigan, Mira Sorvino, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, Adrian Peterson, Harry Jowsey, Barry Williams, and Mauricio Umansky.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Watch the Dancing With the Stars pros dance to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" here:

Jason Mraz & Daniella dance the Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” here:

Watch Ariana Madix & Pasha dance Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” here:

Watch Mauricio Umansky & Emma dance the Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from “Fantasia” here:

Watch Charity Lawson & Artem dance the Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” here:

Watch Alyson Hannigan & Sasha dance Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast” here:

Watch Barry Williams & Peta dance Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from “Lady and the Tramp” here:

Watch Xochitl Gomez & Val dance the Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco” here:

Watch Mira Sorvino & Gleb dance a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella” here:

Watch Harry Jowsey & Rylee dance the Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from “Toy Story” here:

Watch Adrian Peterson & Britt dance the Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo” here:

Watch Lele Pons & Brandon dance the Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” here:

Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless



