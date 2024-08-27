Video: Watch Eden Espinosa's LEMPICKA Quick Changes in 'Tamara Tuesday' Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eden Espinosa will be sharing behind the scenes content from Lempicka! Espinosa took to Instagram to announce 'Tamara Tuesdays' featuring her quick changes from the show.

She stated:

TAMARA TUESDAY CONTENT!!!!!! For the next few Tuesdays I will be posting my long awaited quick changes for @lempickamusical ! Amazing to see how far we came with this one. For a while I had no time for water or a moment to speak to TJ off stage before heading back out. So grateful for TEAM TAMARA my girl @kathemullnyc who was my dresser when I did Wicked on Broadway and my @theladykaitie !!!! These two kept me sane every moment I was off stage. Can’t forget @unvalas for the final buttoning moments and giving me the most calm eye contact of “you got this girl”. Stay tuned every Tuesday for more quickchange goodness! Shoutout to @marypagenance for filming this for me!!! Feel free to ask any questions. Enjoy!

About Lempicka

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Lempicka played its final Broadway performance today, May 19, 2024.

The cast of the show was led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman