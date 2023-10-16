Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES, ALADDIN, FROZEN & More

The casts came together to celebrate 100 years of Disney.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Disney on Broadway took over Good Morning America this morning with a special mashup performance with cast members from Aladdin, Newsies, Frozen, and The Lion King.

The performance also featured a sneak peek at the upcoming Germany production of Hercules.

The casts came together to celebrate 100 years of Disney. On Tuesday, October 17, ABC's Dancing With the Stars will host a "Disney100 Night," with contestants dancing to your favorite Disney songs.

In November 1997, Disney opened The Lion King, which received six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Director, Julie Taymor, who became the first woman in Broadway history to the win the award.

Newsies then opened in 2012 after a successful run at the Papermill Playhouse. The musical received eight Tony Award nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Choreography.

Aladdin, Disney Theatrical's 2014 hit, continues its smash Broadway run. It has launched eight productions around the globe and been seen by more than 14 million guests.

Its newest hit, the 2018 Tony-nominated Best Musical Frozen, completed its record-breaking Broadway run in March 2020, and currently has five productions around the world: the North American tour, Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg.

Most recently, the musical adaptation of Hercules completed a run at the Papermill Playhouse. It will move to Hamburg, Germany in Spring of 2024 with a new production directed by Casey Nicolaw. This will make the first time a Disney musical is being developed in Hamburg. 

Disney on Broadway's other stage productions include Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tarzan, and more.

Watch the performance here:






