Video: Watch Broadway Greats Sing OLIVER!'s 'As Long As He Needs Me'

Watch performances from Judy Garland, Lea Salonga, Aaron Tveit and more.

Feb. 25, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the New York City Center production of Oliver! (running May 3 - 14, 2023) has found its cast! It will star Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney, with William Thomas Colin, Charity Angel Dawson, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Zachary Downer, Sam Duncan, William Foon, Ethen Green-Younger, Jeff Kready, Jenny Laroche, Devin Miles Lugo, Morgan Marcell, Lindsay Roberts, Eliseo Roman, Michael Cash Savio, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, Lionel Bart's Oliver! has been a household name since its premiere in 1960 but has not been seen on a New York City stage for nearly 40 years. While we await its return, study up on some of the greatest performances of the show's most iconic anthem, Nancy's "As Long As He Needs Me."

Georgia Brown- Original Broadway Cast, 1964:

Judy Garland- The Judy Garland Show, 1964:

Shani Wallis- Oliver! film, 1968:

Shirley Bassey- television special, 1976:

Patti LuPone- Broadway revival, 1984:

Ruthie Henshall- London revival, 1996:

Lea Salonga- The Broadway Concert, 2022:

Samantha Barks, Rachel Tucker, Jessie Buckley and Jodie Prenger (winner) on I'd Do Anything, 2008:

Aaron Tveit- MCC's Miscast, 2016:



