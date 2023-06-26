Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

The 2023 Jimmy Award will be presented June 26, 2023.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Click Here for More on Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards are back! Tonight, June 26, 2023, Corbin Bleu returns to host high school theatre's biggest night. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony kicks off at 7:30pm ET at the Minskoff Theatre. Tune in right here to watch the full ceremony LIVE!

"I keep thinking that I couldn't be as moved as I was the year before. They start that opening number and tears roll down my eyes," said The Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin. "I'm blown away. The passion and love that these kids have for what they are doing moves me every year."

"Obviously, it's a competition, but I don't feel like it's a competition," said nominee Omar Andre Real during a break in rehearsals. "Everyone here is a musical theatre kid! It feels like a new family."

"It's a really great community. It's not competitive- we are all supporting each other," added nominee Annie Sardouk. "It's really rare to have a group of this many people truly love and support each other. I love that part of the experience." 

While we await the big night, check out interviews with last year's winners, Kendall Becerra and Nicholas Barrón, catch up with this year's Inspiring Teacher Award Winner Vanessa Lock Galinas, and watch the 2023 opening number in full! Below, watch as we go inside rehearsals with all 96 nominees!





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Photo
Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsal as talented teens from all over the country prepare a mega-mix opening number featuring songs from MJ the Musical, Chicago, Parade, SIX, A Beautiful Noise and more! See video from inside rehearsal below!

2
How to Watch the 2023 Jimmy Awards- Live at 7:30pm ET Photo
How to Watch the 2023 Jimmy Awards- Live at 7:30pm ET

On Monday, June 26, 2023, Corbin Bleu returns to host high school theatre's biggest night. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony kicks off at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre. Tune in right here on MOnday night to watch the full ceremony LIVE!

3
VIDEO: Watch All 13 Jimmy Awards Opening Numbers Photo
VIDEO: Watch All 13 Jimmy Awards Opening Numbers

It took years for the Jimmy Awards to grow as big as they are today. You can check out all 13 opening numbers from ceremonies past, starting with 2009, which featured just 32 students!

4
Coaches and Judges Revealed for 2023 Jimmy Awards Photo
Coaches and Judges Revealed for 2023 Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the team of theatre professionals and industry experts who will serve as coaches and judges during the 14th annual Jimmy Awards.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)

Video: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR USVideo: Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
Video: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County PlayhouseVideo: Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse
Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for BroadwayVideo: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for BroadwayVideo: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You