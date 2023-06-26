Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards are back! Tonight, June 26, 2023, Corbin Bleu returns to host high school theatre's biggest night. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony kicks off at 7:30pm ET at the Minskoff Theatre. Tune in right here to watch the full ceremony LIVE!

"I keep thinking that I couldn't be as moved as I was the year before. They start that opening number and tears roll down my eyes," said The Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin. "I'm blown away. The passion and love that these kids have for what they are doing moves me every year."

"Obviously, it's a competition, but I don't feel like it's a competition," said nominee Omar Andre Real during a break in rehearsals. "Everyone here is a musical theatre kid! It feels like a new family."

"It's a really great community. It's not competitive- we are all supporting each other," added nominee Annie Sardouk. "It's really rare to have a group of this many people truly love and support each other. I love that part of the experience."

While we await the big night, check out interviews with last year's winners, Kendall Becerra and Nicholas Barrón, catch up with this year's Inspiring Teacher Award Winner Vanessa Lock Galinas, and watch the 2023 opening number in full! Below, watch as we go inside rehearsals with all 96 nominees!