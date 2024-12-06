Video: WICKED Movie Editor Myron Kerstein Offers Behind-the-Scenes Insights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go behind the scenes with ‘Wicked’ editor Myron Kerstein as he peels back the layers of his creative process and details his collaboration with Jon M. Chu to create the magic present in Oz.

"I always approach music-driven films through the audience's eyes," Kerstein says in the video. "I lean into finding the heart in things. That's my style."

The video takes viewers into Kerstein's screening room as he watches takes of scenes that were filmed the previous day. He explains that he takes notes to mark which scenes are moving him emotionally to help in the editing process.

"To have a co-conspirator in the creation of your movie, to have someone bounce off things, is the greatest gift a storyteller could have," Chu shares. Watch the video now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.