Video: The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM

It's Jelly's first Jam! The 15-piece Encores! Orchestra, led by Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb are jammin’ in “Jelly’s Jam,” a musical theater orchestration of Jelly Roll Morton’s iconic original jazz music, and Webb provides insight into how the music connects past and present.

Nicholas Christopher (Jelly Roll Morton), John Clay III (Jack the Bear), Tiffany Mann (Miss Mamie), and Leslie Uggams (Gran Mimi) join Joaquina Kalukango (Anita), Billy Porter (Chimney Man), and 1992 original cast members Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, and Allison M. Williams (The Hunnies). Directed by Robert O’Hara with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, Jelly’s Last Jam features Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb leading The Encores! Orchestra.

Written by George C. Wolfe and set to jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton’s iconic tunes with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and musical adaptation and additional music composed by Luther Henderson, the musical tells a fable of American history, legacy, and truth.



