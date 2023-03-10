Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Cast of LIFE OF PI Takes Their Bows at First Preview

Previews began last night, March 9, for Life of Pi at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Mar. 10, 2023  

Previews began last night for Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). Below, check out footage of the cast taking their first preview bows!

Three Olivier Award-winning performers are making their Broadway debuts in this production. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be "Best Actor" winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of "Pi" and "Best Supporting Actor" winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the "Richard Parker" puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of Life of Pi also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of "Richard Parker," Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger "Richard Parker." Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the "Pi" alternate.

LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?






Related Stories
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway Photo
Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
Get a first look at footage of Life of Pi on Broadway! See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets.
Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI begins previews tonight, March 9. The play will officially open at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Meet the cast of Life of Pi here!
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI Photo
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI
Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi is getting ready for its premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out new photos of the Broadway marquee!
Olivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Photo
Olivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Full Cast Announced
Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch Scenes from Jessica Chastain's 2012 Broadway Debut in THE HEIRESSVideo: Watch Scenes from Jessica Chastain's 2012 Broadway Debut in THE HEIRESS
March 9, 2023

Jessica Chastain is making her return to Broadway in A Doll's House, which is now running at the Hudson Theatre. To celebrate, we're flashing back to her Broadway debut in 2012. In this video, check out scenes from The Heiress, which also starred Dan Stevens, Judith Ivey, and David Strathairn.
Video: Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy Singing 'The Mind Goes' From JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICALVideo: Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy Singing 'The Mind Goes' From JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL
March 8, 2023

Get a First Listen to Karen Murphy (Sandra Day O’Connor) singing “The Mind Goes” from Justice: A New Musical at Marin Theatre Company!
Video: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLDVideo: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLD
March 8, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of Donna Murphy as Countess Aurelia in Dear World singing 'I Don’t Want To Know' accompanied by Encores! Music Director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.
Video: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley TheatreVideo: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and more in Cowboy Bob at Alley Theatre!
TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music VideoTITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video
March 8, 2023

Titanique will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through September 10, 2023. Check out a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' featuring the current cast!
share