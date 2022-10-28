Video: Tenacious D Performs Medley of Songs From THE WHO'S TOMMY

On a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass covered songs from The Who's album "Tommy" including "Pinball Wizard," "There's a Doctor," and "Smash the Mirror."

The album inspired the musical 'The Who's Tommy', which opened at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, in July 1992. The musical made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 1993 and officially opened on April 22, 1993.

Produced by Sir George Martin and directed by Des McAnuff, with choreography by Wayne Cilento, the original cast included Michael Cerveris (Tommy), Marcia Mitzman (Mrs. Walker), Jonathan Dokuchitz (Captain Walker), Paul Kandel (Uncle Ernie) and Cheryl Freeman (The Gypsy/Acid Queen), plus an ensemble that included Alice Ripley, Christian Hoff, Norm Lewis, Tracy Nicole Chapman, Michael Gardner, Michael McElroy and Sherie Rene Scott.