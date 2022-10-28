Video: Tenacious D Performs Medley of Songs From THE WHO'S TOMMY
The album inspired the musical 'The Who's Tommy', which opened at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, in July 1992.
On a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass covered songs from The Who's album "Tommy" including "Pinball Wizard," "There's a Doctor," and "Smash the Mirror."
Watch the video below!
Tenacious D on Stern with a medley of The Who's rock opera "Tommy" may just be the best thing you see on Twitter today.- Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/2hLOgDuvBu
The album inspired the musical 'The Who's Tommy', which opened at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, in July 1992. The musical made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 1993 and officially opened on April 22, 1993.
Produced by Sir George Martin and directed by Des McAnuff, with choreography by Wayne Cilento, the original cast included Michael Cerveris (Tommy), Marcia Mitzman (Mrs. Walker), Jonathan Dokuchitz (Captain Walker), Paul Kandel (Uncle Ernie) and Cheryl Freeman (The Gypsy/Acid Queen), plus an ensemble that included Alice Ripley, Christian Hoff, Norm Lewis, Tracy Nicole Chapman, Michael Gardner, Michael McElroy and Sherie Rene Scott.
More Hot Stories For You
October 28, 2022
& Juliet begins Broadway performances tonight, October 28. Meet the cast of & Juliet here!
The Dryden Ensemble Presents VERSAILLES: INTRIGUE & ENVY In Solebury And Princeton
October 27, 2022
The Dryden Ensemble opens its new season with “Versailles: Intrigue & Envy.” Performances will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Howard County High School Seniors: Apply Now For Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship Program
October 27, 2022
The Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship application is now available for Howard County high school seniors planning to pursue higher education in the arts.
Jeremy Parsons To Release New Single, "Tickin'"
October 27, 2022
San Antonio's Jeremy Parsons' 2017 album release, 'Things I Need To Say' propelled the prolific singer-songwriter onto the national and international stage. With introspective songs like 'Burn This House Down' and 'After All These Years' and innovative, award-winning music videos like 'Why Is the Bluebird Blue' and 'Making Things Up as I Go,' Parsons put himself on the radar as one of roots music's brightest new artists.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Announces Special Halloween Pre-Sale For New Album “Death Roll Blues”
October 27, 2022
K.K. Hammond is recognized as the 'Queen of Horror Blues' music. Her 2023 album release, 'Death Roll Blues' goes on Pre-Sale this Monday, October 31st, 2022 -Halloween.