Video: Tariq (aka Corn Kid) Says SHUCKED Should be Crowned Best Musical on National Corn on the Cob Day

"This is only the third time in the Tony Awards 76-year-history that the ceremony has fallen on June 11 and the only time that a nominated show is just about corn."

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Shucked
Tariq (Aka Corn Kid) has shared his feelings about This year's Tony Awards taking place on June 11, also known as National Corn on the Cob Day.

Watch below!

“I like to think I’m the authority on all things corn and June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day. This is only the third time in the Tony Awards 76-year-history that the ceremony has fallen on June 11 and the only time that a nominated show is just about corn. I’m sorry, but that cannot be a coincidence. It would be a hugely missed opportunity if Shucked were not crowned Best Musical on National Corn on the Cob Day.
 
I haven’t had a chance to see any of the other shows in that category, and I’m sure they’re great, but what I understand is they don’t even mention corn? Non-corn shows have had a great run for 75 years, but I think it’s high time we let them cross the finish line and give corn a chance to win the race!”
 
-       Tariq (aka Corn Kid)





