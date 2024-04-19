Exclusive: Inside Rehearsal For A SONG OF SONGS and Joaquin Pedro Valdes Sings 'Dance With Me'

Performances run Thursday 9 May to Saturday 15 June 2024.

By: Apr. 19, 2024
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look inside rehearsal for the European Premiere of A Song of Songs at the Park Theatre. Check out all new rehearsal photos, plus watch an all new video of Joaquin Pedro Valdes performing the song 'Dance With Me'!

In a new adaptation, the cast of twelve performers and musicians bring this epic, poetical musical theatre to  vibrant life, led by the prolific Arab-Israeli actress, writer and composer Ofra Daniel, making her UK stage  debut. 

Ofra Daniel is joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Pacific Overtures - Menier, Then, Now & Next - Palladium, Heathers The Musical - Theatre Royal Haymarket); Matthew Woodyatt (The Fair Maid of the West - RSC,  Moving Stories - Globe, One Man Two Guvnors - Theatre Royal Haymarket + UK tour); Laurel Dougall  (Singin’ in the Rain - Adelphi, Street Scene - Opera de Monte Carlo); Rebecca Giacopazzi (Films - Wicked,  Death on the Nile); graduate Ashleigh Schuman (young Sally in Follies – TRCSofS&D); Shira Kravitz (The  Band’s Visit – Donmar). Alongside, there will be five on stage musicians led by Musical Supervisor on keys Thomas F. Arnold alongside world-renowned Spanish Los Gallos trained Ramon Ruiz (Gypsy Kings) on  lead flamenco guitar; percussionist Antonio Romero (The Band’s Visit – Donmar); upright bass Ashley  Blasse, clarinet Daniel Gouly and klezmer violin Amy Price.  

Winner of The San Francisco Critics Award for best new production, A Song of Songs fuses a world music  score from Middle Eastern harmonics, the sounds of modern European Flamenco and Klezmer bringing a  unique fusion of extraordinary musicality, with dazzling choreography - the timeless story of awakening  passion and love-induced madness. 

A Song of Songs tells the evocative story of a young wife, Tirzah (Daniel), in a loveless marriage (The  Husband - Woodyatt). Tirzah discovers she has an unseen admirer (The Lover - Valdes) and enters into a  mysterious and fervent love affair; finding herself in what is a seductive, sensuous, soul-searing journey of  sexual and climatic personal empowerment…. or is it love sick madness? 


 

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photograph

Ofra Daniel
Ofra Daniel

Joaquin Pedro Valdes
Joaquin Pedro Valdes

Ofra Daniel and Victoria Gongora
Ofra Daniel and Victoria Gongora

Daniel Gouly and Amy Price
Daniel Gouly and Amy Price

Antonio Romero
Antonio Romero

Ashley Blasse

Billy Mitchell
Billy Mitchell

Ramon Ruiz and Daniel Gouly
Ramon Ruiz and Daniel Gouly

Laurel Dougall and Shira Kravitz
Laurel Dougall and Shira Kravitz

Joaquin Pedro Valdes
Joaquin Pedro Valdes

Cast and band
Cast and band

Cast
Cast

Ashleigh Schuman
Ashleigh Schuman

Matthew Woodyatt
Matthew Woodyatt

Ofra Daniel
Ofra Daniel

Shira Kravitz, Ofra Daniel, Ashleigh Schuman, Laurel Dougall
Shira Kravitz, Ofra Daniel, Ashleigh Schuman, Laurel Dougall

Shira Kravitz
Shira Kravitz

Ofra Daniel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes
Ofra Daniel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes

Rebecca Giacopazzi, Ofra Daniel and cast
Rebecca Giacopazzi, Ofra Daniel and cast




Videos