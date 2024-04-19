Exclusive: Inside Rehearsal For A SONG OF SONGS and Joaquin Pedro Valdes Sings 'Dance With Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look inside rehearsal for the European Premiere of A Song of Songs at the Park Theatre. Check out all new rehearsal photos, plus watch an all new video of Joaquin Pedro Valdes performing the song 'Dance With Me'!

Performances run Thursday 9 May to Saturday 15 June 2024.

In a new adaptation, the cast of twelve performers and musicians bring this epic, poetical musical theatre to vibrant life, led by the prolific Arab-Israeli actress, writer and composer Ofra Daniel, making her UK stage debut.

Ofra Daniel is joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Pacific Overtures - Menier, Then, Now & Next - Palladium, Heathers The Musical - Theatre Royal Haymarket); Matthew Woodyatt (The Fair Maid of the West - RSC, Moving Stories - Globe, One Man Two Guvnors - Theatre Royal Haymarket + UK tour); Laurel Dougall (Singin’ in the Rain - Adelphi, Street Scene - Opera de Monte Carlo); Rebecca Giacopazzi (Films - Wicked, Death on the Nile); graduate Ashleigh Schuman (young Sally in Follies – TRCSofS&D); Shira Kravitz (The Band’s Visit – Donmar). Alongside, there will be five on stage musicians led by Musical Supervisor on keys Thomas F. Arnold alongside world-renowned Spanish Los Gallos trained Ramon Ruiz (Gypsy Kings) on lead flamenco guitar; percussionist Antonio Romero (The Band’s Visit – Donmar); upright bass Ashley Blasse, clarinet Daniel Gouly and klezmer violin Amy Price.

Winner of The San Francisco Critics Award for best new production, A Song of Songs fuses a world music score from Middle Eastern harmonics, the sounds of modern European Flamenco and Klezmer bringing a unique fusion of extraordinary musicality, with dazzling choreography - the timeless story of awakening passion and love-induced madness.

A Song of Songs tells the evocative story of a young wife, Tirzah (Daniel), in a loveless marriage (The Husband - Woodyatt). Tirzah discovers she has an unseen admirer (The Lover - Valdes) and enters into a mysterious and fervent love affair; finding herself in what is a seductive, sensuous, soul-searing journey of sexual and climatic personal empowerment…. or is it love sick madness?





Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photograph



Ofra Daniel



Joaquin Pedro Valdes



Ofra Daniel and Victoria Gongora



Daniel Gouly and Amy Price



Antonio Romero

Ashley Blasse



Billy Mitchell



Ramon Ruiz and Daniel Gouly



Laurel Dougall and Shira Kravitz



Joaquin Pedro Valdes



Cast and band



Cast



Ashleigh Schuman



Matthew Woodyatt



Ofra Daniel



Shira Kravitz, Ofra Daniel, Ashleigh Schuman, Laurel Dougall



Shira Kravitz



Ofra Daniel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes



Rebecca Giacopazzi, Ofra Daniel and cast