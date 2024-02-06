Video: Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway

What keeps a brand new musical like Back to the Future running eight times a week? A DeLorean of course!

"Amongst the skateboarding, guitar playing, magic tricks, and high notes, I think [getting in and out of the DeLorean] is actually the hardest part of my job," joked Casey Likes to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Casey is a Marty McFly pro at this point, having led the company in over 200 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre. His character comes striaght from the mind of Bob Gale, who is not only behind the muscial's book, but also wrote the original film trilogy.

"It's wonderful to see the effect that Back to the Future has on so many people. Every show there is a mixture of young and old in the audience- some people have never even been to a musical before, but because it's Back to the Future, they want to be here," Gale explained. "The fact that we have such fabulous people playing these characters, such great new songs, old songs... it all mixes together and it is special."

Watch below as Richard joins both onstage to talk about the enduring power of Back to the Future.