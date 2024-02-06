Video: Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway

Back to the Future recently celebrated 200 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Back to the Future: The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $79
Cast
Photos
Videos

What keeps a brand new musical like Back to the Future running eight times a week? A DeLorean of course! 

"Amongst the skateboarding, guitar playing, magic tricks, and high notes, I think [getting in and out of the DeLorean] is actually the hardest part of my job," joked Casey Likes to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge

Casey is a Marty McFly pro at this point, having led the company in over 200 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre. His character comes striaght from the mind of Bob Gale, who is not only behind the muscial's book, but also wrote the original film trilogy.

"It's wonderful to see the effect that Back to the Future has on so many people. Every show there is a mixture of young and old in the audience- some people have never even been to a musical before, but because it's Back to the Future, they want to be here," Gale explained. "The fact that we have such fabulous people playing these characters, such great new songs, old songs... it all mixes together and it is special."

Watch below as Richard joins both onstage to talk about the enduring power of Back to the Future.






RELATED STORIES

1
BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Will Open in Japan in 2025 Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Will Open in Japan in 2025

Back to the Future the Musical is headed to Japan! The musical will be performed at JR East Shiki Theater in Takeshiba, Tokyo beginning in April 2025.

2
BACK TO THE FUTURE Releases New Block Of Tickets On Sale Now Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Releases New Block Of Tickets On Sale Now

A new block of tickets has been released for BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical! Get your tickets now for performances through Sunday, December 1, 2024. 

3
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Hits the Stage at Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Hits the Stage at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month and welcomed cast memebers from Back to the Future, which is currently running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. In this video, check out highlights from the big night!

4
Video: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Back to the Future headed to 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch the full video!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug
Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West EndTom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Video: Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal RefurbishmentsVideo: Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments
Video: See Highlights From SELLING KABUL At Northlight TheatreVideo: See Highlights From SELLING KABUL At Northlight Theatre
Exclusive: Watch 'He's Gone Away' from THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66Exclusive: Watch 'He's Gone Away' from THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HAMILTON
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You