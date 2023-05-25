Video: TINA Musical Star Adrienne Warren Pays Tribute to Tina Turner

Warren shared a video of herself and Turner meeting for the first time, alongside a touching caption.

Adrienne Warren, who played the role of Tina Turner in the Broadway production of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic star after learning of her passing yesterday.

"Today we lost our Queen of Rock and Roll, an inspiration, an ICON," she writes. "Today I lost a teacher and a mentor. Rest, my friend. I love you, Anna Mae Bullock. Thank you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll" died peacefully yesterday, May 24, at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. 

With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations. Global hits like "What's Love Got To Do With it", "Private Dancer" and "The Best", more than 180 million albums sold, 12 Grammy Awards and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world are just part of her unique legacy.

Read her full obituary here.




