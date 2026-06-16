Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'S Olivia McMillan Sings National Anthem at San Francisco Giants Game
The national tour of The Phantom of the Opera, is currently playing at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre through June 21.
Olivia McMillan, a current cast member of the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera, sang the national anthem at a San Francisco Giants game! Watch the video here!
The national tour of The Phantom of the Opera, is currently playing at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre through June 21. The tour has upcoming dates in Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, San Diego, Tempe and more.
The North American Tour company stars Isaiah Bailey in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé,’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul,’ Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli,’ William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin,’ Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André,’ Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’ Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi,’ Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry.’ Alexa Xioufaridou Moster plays the role of ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances.’
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