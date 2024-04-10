Video: THE OUTSIDERS Actor Brody Grant Talks Personal Connection on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Outsiders star Brody Grant visited Good Mornng America on Tuesday to discuss his role as Ponyboy Curtis in the new musical.

He highlighted the deep connection he has with the piece, pointing out this his mother had posters of C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, and Rob Lowe on her locker when she was in high school.

"It was a really special story for her. It was her movie and it was also her book. I remember when I cracked it open. I was 14 years old and I was on the floor of my math and science building in my high school."

He went on to talk about the beauty of mundane moments such as laying on the ground and reading a book- and how those are the moments that are sometimes the most memorable.

Grant cites the teachers who have helped him along the way, saying that "teachers deserve so much more credit than they are given. They are some of the hardest working people I know."

In addition to Grant as Ponyboy, the cast includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

It is currently in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and will officially open April 11.

The Outsiders Synopsis

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.