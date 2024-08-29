Video: Survival Jobs Celebrates 100th Episode with Michael Urie & Robin de Jesús

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, are thrilled to release its 100th episode featuring none other than the charismatic and legendary duo, Michael Urie and Robin de Jesús, recorded live at BroadwayCon on Friday, July 26 2024!

In this special episode, Urie and de Jesús, known for their dynamic performances on stage and screen, share a candid and comedic conversation that delves deep into their artistic paths. From their unforgettable “survival jobs” to their celebrated collaboration on the play “Homos, or Everyone in America”, the actors offer a rare glimpse into the highs and lows of their careers, dropping invaluable advice for aspiring actors and creatives along the way.

The episode is packed with insights into their transitions between theater and Hollywood, touching on their iconic roles in beloved films like “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “Camp”, and hit TV shows like “Ugly Betty”, “Younger”, and “Big Mouth”.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! As they close out this landmark episode, Urie and de Jesús engage in a hilarious and competitive game of “Who Said It?”— seeing who can remember their famous lines from their various projects over the years!

Episode 100 kicks off with co-hosts Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check that hypes the upcoming 4th Annual Bridgeport Film Fest, set to light up Bridgeport, Connecticut, from September 12th to the 15th.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on BroadwayWorld, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!