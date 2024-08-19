Video: Steve Martin and ONLY MURDERS Songwriters Reunite for New Singalong of 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Steve Martin have reunited for a live singalong of Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It? from Only Murders in the Building.

Martin sang the patter song in the third season of the hit Hulu series, which has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. The fast-paced number was written for the in-universe musical Death Rattle Dazzle, with the song proving to be a challenge for Martin's character.

In the video, which also features creator John Hoffman, Paul tells Martin about the beginning development of the song: "The first two days of writing the song was basically 'What's the Venn diagram of rhyming couplets for murder and infants?'"

The video culminates with Martin bringing out his legendary banjo to add some new instrumentation to the number.

Recently, BroadwayWorld sat down with the writers to discuss the development of the song, which can be read HERE.

Watch the new video!