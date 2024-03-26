Video: Sierra Boggess & Derrick Davis Sing 'Come Spirit Come Charm' at Lucy Simon Tribute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As previously reported, Broadway stars came together last night to honor the life and work of Grammy Winner and Tony Nominee, Lucy Simon at Joe's Pub. Best known for The Secret Garden and Doctor Zhivago, Simon passed away in October 2022 at the age of 82 from metastatic breast cancer.

Only the third female composer to have a show on Broadway, The Secret Garden ran for 709 performances on Broadway, won two Tony awards, and has been performed all over the world. Later on, Doctor Zhivago, became a passion project for Simon, spurred by her reading the poems Pasternak as Zhivago wrote at the end of the epic Nobel prize-winning novel. "Those poems were my way into the music, my inspiration to tell the story in song."

Watch the clip below as Sierra Boggess and Derrick Davis deliver a brilliant performance of 'Come Spirit Come Charm' at the special tribute event.

The tribute concert at Joe's Pub featured Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me), Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star, Love! Valour! Compassion!), Sierra Boggess (Harmony, The Little Mermaid), Paula Leggett Chase (Tootsie, Curtains), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables), Derrick Davis (Company, The Lion King), Greg Hildreth (Company, Frozen), Emily Hoder (The Secret Garden) and Sunny Hoder (Gypsy), John Riddle (Frozen, The Phantom of the Opera), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along, Beautiful), and Lauren Ward (Matilda, Follies). The evening will be presented and directed by Jamie McGonnigal with music direction by David Chase.

Lucy Simon, began performing with her sister Carly Simon as The Simon Sisters. The duo released three albums, beginning with Meet The Simon Sisters, which featured the song "Winkin', Blinkin' and Nod"; based on the poem by Eugene Field, the song became a minor hit and reached No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100. Simon won a Grammy Award in 1981 with her husband, David Levine, in the Best Recording for Children category for In Harmony, and again in 1983 in the same category for In Harmony 2.