Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, and More Will Pay Tribute to Lucy Simon at Joe's Pub

Broadway stars will honor the work and life of Grammy Winner and Tony Nominee, Lucy Simon next month at Joe's Pub. The performance is set for Monday, March 25th at 7:00pm.

The evening will feature Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me), Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star, Love! Valour! Compassion!), Sierra Boggess (Harmony, The Little Mermaid), Paula Leggett Chase (Tootsie, Curtains), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables), Derrick Davis (Company, The Lion King), Greg Hildreth (Company, Frozen), Emily Hoder (The Secret Garden) and Sunny Hoder (Gypsy), John Riddle (Frozen, The Phantom of the Opera), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along, Beautiful), and Lauren Ward (Matilda, Follies). The evening will be presented and directed by Jamie McGonnigal with music direction by David Chase.

Lucy Simon, who passed in late 2022 from metastatic breast cancer, began performing with her sister Carly Simon as The Simon Sisters. The duo released three albums, beginning with Meet The Simon Sisters, which featured the song "Winkin', Blinkin' and Nod"; based on the poem by Eugene Field, the song became a minor hit and reached No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100. Simon won a Grammy Award in 1981 with her husband, David Levine, in the Best Recording for Children category for In Harmony, and again in 1983 in the same category for In Harmony 2. Simon received Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for composing the music for the Broadway musical The Secret Garden, and at the time was only the third woman to compose for the Broadway stage. Simon also composed songs for Off-Broadway’s A…My Name is Alice, as well as Broadway’s Dr. Zhivago.

Tickets are $50, and on sale now. All proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.