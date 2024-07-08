Video: See Patti LuPone and Joe Locke in Teaser Trailer for AGATHA ALL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marvel has just dropped the teaser trailer for the upcoming miniseries Agatha All Along, starring Katherine Hahn, Patti LuPone, and Joe Locke. The series centers on Hahn's Agatha Harkness, a character introduced in the 2021 series WandaVision.

Tony-Winner Patti LuPone, who is featured in the new trailer, previously revealed that she plays a character called Lilia Calderu, saying "she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair... I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar - if anybody knows Heartstopper - is Joe Locke."

Locke recently made his Broadway debut as Tobias in Sweeney Todd, alongside Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster. He is best known for his role as Charlie Spring in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

Since its initial announcement, the title of the show has "changed" a number of times, invoking laughter and confusion among those interested in the series. In May, it was confirmed that the title is "Agatha All Along," like the song of the same name written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The series will premiere September 18 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer now!