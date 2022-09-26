Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: See Kate Baldwin And More In 42 STREET At Goodspeed Musicals!

42nd Street will run through November 6 at The Goodspeed.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Listen to the lullaby of Broadway and see Tony-nominee @ReKate Baldwin and more in newly released highlights for the classic musical, 42nd Street, at Goodspeed Musicals. Check out the video here:

Additional performances have been added to the blockbuster tap dancing extravaganza 42nd Street at Goodspeed Musicals. The toe-tapping crowd-pleaser will run from Sept. 16 - Nov. 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., with extra performances recently added on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 25 at 2:00 p.m.

This fresh, new production, a love letter to Broadway is the ultimate show biz fairy tale of the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star. A 1930s backstage musical packed with plenty of pizzazz, it will set your heart pounding with its rhythmically tapping feet and a hit parade of songs, including "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're In The Money," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo," and of course, "42nd Street." It's tap dance heaven!

42nd Street will run September 16th - November 6th, 2022. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Dance/USA Launches Its November 2022 Election ToolkitDance/USA Launches Its November 2022 Election Toolkit
September 26, 2022

Dance/USA, the national service organization for dance, launches its November 2022 Election Toolkit and #Dance2Vote campaign to urge creative workers across the arts and cultural sector to register to vote and vote during the November 8 general election.
Emerging Artists Theatre To Present A Staged Reading Of Andrew Martini's THE HIGH PRIESTESS at TADA TheatreEmerging Artists Theatre To Present A Staged Reading Of Andrew Martini's THE HIGH PRIESTESS at TADA Theatre
September 26, 2022

Emerging Artists Theatre will present THE HIGH PRIESTESS, written by Andrew Martini and directed by Rachel B. Karp. The staged reading is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 18th at 7pm.
Experience The Haunted Ritz Tours This Halloween SeasonExperience The Haunted Ritz Tours This Halloween Season
September 26, 2022

After Scranton goes to sleep, the city's spirits wake up! Join us for a tour of the theater that's over a century old and has been known for its paranormal activity. This event will last about 90 minutes with a different tour starting every hour on the hour from 8-10PM on October 14 and 21.
Award-Winner Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Album & Sets Hometown Date For Release PartyAward-Winner Ludlow Creek Releases 2nd Album & Sets Hometown Date For Release Party
September 26, 2022

With singles from the album gaining global recognition, the long-awaited album from the Dayton-based award-winning band has been released. Defining their signature sound as 'modern classic rock,' celebrated Dayton-area band, Ludlow Creek has finally unveiled their latest album, 'Which Way is Forward.'
Galli Theater to Present Barbara Remus in BELLADONA: HOW A WOMAN SHOULD ACTGalli Theater to Present Barbara Remus in BELLADONA: HOW A WOMAN SHOULD ACT
September 26, 2022

Galli Theater's is presenting the one-woman show 'BELLADONA: How Should a Woman Act' to start the fall/winter season! This show will find a soft spot in the heart of anyone who sees it. Come enjoy a night that will definitely have you laughing, reflecting, and enjoying on October 1st at 7:30 PM at Galli Theater New York.