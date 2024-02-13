Video: Schele Williams Talks Directing THE NOTEBOOK and THE WIZ

Schele Williams, who is currently making her Broadway directorial debut with The Notebook, and will later bring The Wiz to Broadway, recently chatted with PIX11 to discuss the two musicals, how they're different, and what her experience has been like working on them both.

When asked about bringing musicality to the iconic story of The Notebook, Williams gushed about Ingrid Michaelson.

"Well, Ingrid Michaelson...this score is magnificent," she shared. "And she really has captured the soul of this production with her heart with her incredibly intelligent lyrics. It is just filled with emotion, thoughtfulness, and care, and hope."

"This particular story really sings," she went on to say. "It's an opportunity to do something on stage that you can't do on film, that doesn't happen in a book."

Going on to discuss The Wiz, Williams talked about how she found out about The Wiz, sharing that she was doing "something mundane, like making breakfast."

"The Wiz changed my life," she said. "I saw it when I was seven years old. I played Dorothy when I was a senior in high school. So this is the third time that this show is changing my life in such an epic way."

Watch the full interview below!

About Schele Williams

Williams will be directing the upcoming Broadway revivals of Aida and The Wiz, as well as the premieres of Mandela the Musical and Indigo. She is helming Disney’s upcoming musical Hidden Figures, currently in development. She has directed at regional theaters and festivals across the country and has a long history of work as a performer on Broadway in RENT, Aida, and Motown: The Musical.



