Video: Sara Bareilles Talks 'Remarkable' Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film on the TODAY SHOW

Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! will premiere on June 12.

By:
Sara Bareilles sat down on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss her latest projects, including the upcoming Waitress live capture, her new singing competition podcast, and her Tony nomination for Into the Woods.

"I think this is actually the childhood dream because becoming a composer was so off my map, the whole time I felt like I was tyring to catch up to the fact that I was actually doing that," Bareilles, who has penned hit singles like "Love Song" and "Brave" shared.

"This is actually what I sat around dreaming about as a little kid. Being on these stages and playing a character so to be acknowledged by this community that means more to me than anything else in the world is just remarkable," she said of her Tony nomination.

Bareilles also discussed the upcoming live capture of Waitress the Musical, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and will also be simulcast on the TSX screen in Times Square on June 12. Read more about how to watch the broadcast in Times Square here.

"Breakthrough," the new singing competition podcast that Bareilles serves as a judge on, is also now available to stream through Audible. Based solely on what they hear, she is joined by Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child, The X Factor) to coach and evaluate five undiscovered artists as host Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, The Little Mermaid) leads competitors through a series of high-stakes singing and songwriting challenges for one top spot.

Bareilles also discussed performing "She Used to be Mine" on PBS' Great Performances concert and her engagement to Waitress co-star Joe Tippett.

Watch the full interview here:






From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

