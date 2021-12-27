Video Roundup: Remembering Harvey Evans With Interviews, Performances, and More!

This weekend, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of beloved Broadway veteran Harvey Evans, who passed away at 80 years old.

We're rounding up some of Evans' interviews and performances over the span of his extensive career.

Evans made his Broadway debut at the age of 16 in 1957's New Girl in Town, as Harvey Hohnecker. He went on to play 'Gee-tar' as a replacement in the original production of West Side Story. He also starred in the 1961 film adaptation as 'Mouthpiece'.

His additional Broadway credits include the original productions of Redhead, Gypsy, Hello, Dolly!, Anyone Can Whistle, George M., Ou Town, The Boy Friend, Follies, Sextet, Barnum, Sunset Boulevard, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and the 2002 revival of Oklahoma!

"Who's Got The Pain"

featuring Gwen Verdon

West Side Story on Theater Talk

featuring David Bean, Bert Michaels and Eddie Verso

Follies on Theater Talk

featuring Kurt Peterson and Ted Chapin

Dancers Over 40 celebration

Harvey is introduced by Carol Lawrence

The Joys of Tap Dancing at Dancers Over 40

Discussing Early Fosse Shows

featuring Gene Gavin

"Buddy's Blues"

"Anyone Can Whistle" medley

featuring Pamela Myers

"I Believe in You"

from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

"Waiting For the Girls Upstairs"

featuring Kurt Peterson, Teri Ralston, and Stephanie Zimbalist