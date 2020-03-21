Video Roundup: Aisha Jackson and Tommy Bracco Perform on Social Media

Broadway stars are taking to social media to share performances, as live performances are few and far between for the time being. Aisha Jackson and Tommy Bracco are the latest to share performances.

Jackson took to YouTube to perform the song "Crush" from Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar's "Beau."

Check out the performance below!

Tommy Bracco joined forces with Sam Glennerster to dance a "quarantine combo" to the song You Oughta Know from Jagged Little Pill!

Check it out below!

Aisha Jackson has appeared on Broadway in Frozen, Waitress, and Beautiful The Carole King Musical. She is set to appear in the pre-Broadway premiere of Once Upon a One More Time.

Tommy Bracco is best known for his appearance in Newsies. He most recently was seen on stage in Pretty Woman on Broadway, before appearing in the most recent season of the television show Big Brother.

