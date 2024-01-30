Video: Remembering the Great Chita Rivera

Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024 at the age of 91.
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Broadway legend Chita Rivera has passed away at the age of 91. A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice, and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.
Today we recap just a few of her most spectacular performances in tribute.
