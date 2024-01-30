Video: Remembering the Great Chita Rivera

Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024 at the age of 91.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Broadway legend Chita Rivera has passed away at the age of 91. A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice, and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Today we recap just a few of her most spectacular performances in tribute.

Chita talks about West Side Story and sings "A Boy Like That":

Chita sings 'Spanish Rose" from Bye Bye Birdie on the Ed Sullivan Show: 

Chita sings "This Could be the Start of Something" on the Ed Sullivan Show: 

Chita performs "I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'" on The Judy Garland Show: 

Chita performs "Blue" on the Judy Garland Show: 

Chita performs "There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This" in the Sweet Charity film:  

Chita performs "Hot Honey Rag" opposite Gwen Verdon in Chicago: 

 

Chita sings "The Apple Doesn't Fall Very Far From the Tree" with Liza Minnelli in The Rink: 

Chita sings from Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Tony Awards: 

Highlights from Chita: A Legendary Celbration benefit for BC/EFA: 

Chita sings All I Care About Is Love" from Chicago at Broadway Backwards: 



