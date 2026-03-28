Video: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Sing Acoustic Version of THE GREAT GATSBY's 'My Green Light'





Watch Broadway's next Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada sing an acoustic version of The Great Gatsby's "My Green Light," with Carney himself playing guitar.

Noblezada originated the role of Daisy on Broadway, and recently returned to the role. On March 30, her husband Carney will join her as the show's titular character.

This marks the couple's second time performing as romantic opposites on Broadway, with Carney and Noblezada having originated the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown back in 2019 when it opened. They also recently starred as Emcee and Sally Bowles in the United Kingdom, and reprised their Hadestown roles on the West End too.

You can watch their take on the song "My Green Light" ahead of Carney's first performance in The Great Gatsby on Broadway here!