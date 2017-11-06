Video: Platt Goes Pop! Prepping for the Tony Winner's Big Debut Album

Earlier this year it was announced that Tony Award winner Ben Platt signed a record deal with Atlantic Records.

Today the Tony Award-winner let fans into the creative process behind his first album of original music tweeting:

*stalks ex on instagram*

"Well gee, this doesn't help at all."

*writes song about ex for album*

"I? GET IT NOW, T SWIFT, I'M FREE!" - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 6, 2017

The Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect star told Billboard at the time of inking the deal: "I am beyond proud to be joining the Atlantic family, amongst a roster of legendary artists. It has been a longtime dream to create original music; I am so excited to be working on this debut album and even more excited for the day I can share it with the world."

Ben has shown incredible prowess on the musical stage taking home a Tony for his performance in the rock musical Dear Evan Hansen, and in more traditional theatre roles, including Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon. But aside from briefly flexing his pop chops in the hit Pitch Perfect film series, the star has yet to give us any inkling of what his solo sound will be like.

So, we've rounded up some of Ben's best pop performances from the past few years. With incredible vocal range and versatility, this star moves through covers by Adele, Sara Bareilles, Ray Charles, and Ed SHeeran like a true pop pro, leaving us scratching our heads on where his sound will ultimately land.

While we prepare for Ben to drop his big debut solo album, let's take a peek at some of his finest solo moments below!

