Video: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike

Do Your Hear the People Sing? It is the sound of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike!

Last week, picketers sang the iconic Les Miserables song outside of Universal Studios in Los Angeles, CA while on strike.

Watch a video of the musical performance below! More information on how to strike can be found here.

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors are currently on strike against film and TV studios like Universal, Disney, Netflix, and more after failing to reach agreements on contracts involving writers rooms, residual payments, and more.

This marks the first time since 1960 that actors are on strike the same time as writers. The most recent actors strike was in 1980.

Earlier this month, the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down the production of films and scripted television shows that employ its members across the globe, including the highly-anticipated Wicked movie, which was being filmed in the U.K. Television shows like HBO's Hacks had shut down prior to the SAG strike due to the WGA strike.

Watch the musical performance from the picket lines here: